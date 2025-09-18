Key Reds Infielder Dealing With Back Issue, Out of Lineup Against Cubs on Thursday
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes is out of the lineup for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday's game and provided an update on Hayes.
His back has been uncooperative, Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.
He added that they're going to keep an eye on him going forward. Sal Stewart is starting at third base in the series opener against the Cubs.
Hayes is slashing .254/.327/.381 with 10 extra-base hits in 42 games with the Reds since coming over to Cincinnati at the trade deadline.
The Reds are currently two games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
You can see Goldsmith's full post below:
