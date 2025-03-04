Look: Cincinnati Reds Star Duo Elly De La Cruz and Matt McLain Have New Nickname
The Big Red Machine of the 1970s had a great double-play duo of shortstop Dave Concepcion and Baseball Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan.
This season, the 50th Anniversary of the Big Red Machine’s 1975 World Series title, the Reds may have another great middle infield duo, with new nicknames: Batman and Robin.
Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz claims he's Batman. That would make second baseman Matt McLain Robin.
De La Cruz and McLain were called up just three weeks apart in the late Spring of 2023.
Interestingly, McLain was called up first in mid-May. De La Cruz followed in early June. McLain also had the walk-off hit in De La Cruz's debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds won 9-8 after trailing 8-3.
McLain and De La Cruz have only played one full season together, in 2023. That season, De La Cruz hit .235 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs. McLain hit .290 with 16 home runs and 50 RBIs in 2023.
McLain missed the entire 2024 season, a season where De La Cruz hit .259 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs.
It will be interesting to watch both players play together for a full season, assuming both can stay healthy.
If they can be Batman and Robin, then the Reds have a good chance of making a playoff push this season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast