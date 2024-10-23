Inside The Reds

Look: Ken Griffey Jr and Ken Griffey Sr Attend Lakers Opener to See LeBron James Make History With Son Bronny James

What a photo!

Greg Kuffner

Hall of Fame baseball player and former Cincinnati Reds center fielder Ken Griffey Jr., left, asks his dad and fellow Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Sr., if he d like to play catch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 1546
Hall of Fame baseball player and former Cincinnati Reds center fielder Ken Griffey Jr., left, asks his dad and fellow Hall of Fame player Ken Griffey Sr., if he d like to play catch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa.
Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. brought his dad Ken Griffey Sr. to the Los Angeles Lakers opener on Tuesday tonight to watch LeBron James and his son make history.

Grffiey Jr. and Griffey Sr. played together in 1990 and 1991. They were the first father-son duo to play together in Major League Baseball.

LeBron and Bronny James are the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. Check out video of the interaction and a photo below:

