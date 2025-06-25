Look: MLB Insider Gives Cincinnati Reds Major Praise After Win Over New York Yankees
The Reds came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Yankees 5-4 in extra innings on Tuesday night. ESPN Major League Baseball analyst Jeff Passan went on SportCenter with Scott Van Pelt and had high praise for the Reds.
"I am going to pick a team that is slightly above .500 and that is the Cincinnati Reds," Passan said. "Tonight, we saw the debut of Chase Burns, the number two overall pick in the draft last year and all he did was go out and strike out the first five New York Yankees he faced. Hunter Greene is going to be coming off the injured list soon and they have Elly De La Cruz, their all-world shortstop."
"Terry Francona is in his first year as manager in Cincinnati. He's got a lot of talent there...I think Cincinnati has the talent to really surprise people in the second half."
The Reds are currently 42-38 and 4.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division. They sit just two games back of the Cardinals and Brewers in the National League Wild Card race.
The Reds are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the shortened 2020 season.
You can watch the full clip below:
