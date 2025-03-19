Look: Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Leading Major League Baseball in Interesting Statistic
Cincinnati Reds' ace Hunter Greene is leading all of Major League Baseball in proStuff+ (132) this spring.
The statistic proStuff+ analyzes things like pitch velocity, vertical break, horizontal break, arm angle, and more to measure how "nasty" a pitch is. Similar to wRC+, 100 is average. Below 100 is below average. Above 100 is above average.
Greene has a proStuff+ of 132, according to PitchProfiler on X.
He has always had an electric fastball that can reach over 100 mph and a good slider, but he has added a splitter to his repertoire as well, which has forced opposing hitters to have another pitch to think about.
Greene has made five starts for Cincinnati this spring. The right-hander has an ERA of 5.63 over 16 innings, but has looked much more like himself in his last three outings. The 25-year-old has tossed 12 innings and allowed just three runs while striking out 17.
After making his first career All-Star Game in 2024, Greene has set new goals for himself in 2025.
After throwing a career-high 150 1/3 innings last season, he wants to throw over 180 innings in 2025.
He had a 2.75 ERA last season and wants to once again have an ERA below three.
Lastly, Greene wants to get 200+ strikeouts and win the National League Cy Young Award in 2025.
See the full list of proStuff+ leaders below:
