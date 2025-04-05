Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Matt McLain Scratched From Lineup for Second Straight Day

McLain pinch hit on Friday.

Greg Kuffner

Reds Matt McLain (9) scores a homerun during their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday March 31, 2025 at Great American Ball Park.
Reds Matt McLain (9) scores a homerun during their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday March 31, 2025 at Great American Ball Park. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Matt McLain was scratched from the lineup for the second straight day on Saturday.

After being scratched with a tight left hamstring on Friday, McLain pinch hit in the eighth inning and flew out to the warning track in center field.

The 25-year-old missed the entire 2024 season with a shoulder injury sustained during spring training.

McLain leads the Reds with three home runs this season.

The Reds face off against the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 ET on Saturday.

You can see Cincinnati's updated lineup below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/News