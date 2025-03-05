Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Release Lineup for Game Against Rangers

The Reds this spring are unbeaten through five games at Goodyear Ballpark.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) during the annual team picture day at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Reds host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon at Goodyear Ballpark. Hunter Greene will take the mound for his third start of the spring.

Greene has struggled in his first two starts, giving up seven runs on seven hits in just four innings of work.

See the full lineup below:

  1. CF | Cooper Bowman
  2. SS | Santiago Espinal
  3. C | Jose Trevino
  4. DH | Gavin Lux
  5. 3B | Sal Stewart
  6. LF | Jacob Hurtubise
  7. RF | Blake Dunn
  8. 1B | Tyler Callihan
  9. 2B | Levi Jordan

Santiago Espinal, Gavin Lux, and Jose Trevino are the only players in the lineup who have a chance to start on opening day. It is a day off for most of the Reds' regulars after a night game against the Dodgers.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

