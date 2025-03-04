Inside The Reds

Look: Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Meets Dustin Pedroia

Two legends!

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) reacts after a double play during the second inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear Ballpark.
Dustin Pedroia was around Reds camp on Monday and he introduced himself and his kids to Elly De La Cruz.

Pedroia played for the Boston Red Sox under Terry Francona from 2006 to 2011 and remains one of Francona’s all-time favorite players.

De La Cruz is already a fan favorite and Pedroia's kids couldn't wait to meet the Cincinnati superstar.

The switch-hitter is in the lineup tonight when they face the Brewers at 8:05 ET.

Watch the interaction between the two stars below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

