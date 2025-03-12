LOOK: Terry Francona Reacts to Elly De La Cruz's Double Steal to Score a Run
CINCINNATI -- Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz has incredible speed. That much is known. So much so that it may become common for him to try advance two bases when attempting to just steal one.
That was the case Tuesday in the Reds 8-5 win over the Colorado Rockies, when De La Cruz stole third base on Reds double steal attempt.
When Rockies catcher Drew Romo threw down to second base to try and throw out Reds designated hitter Austin Hays trying to steal second, De La Cruz kept running through third to eventually score all the way from second base.
Terry Francona has been in Major League Baseball since 1981, and he said De La Cruz's baserunning Tuesday is something he had never seen before.
“You know [how] they say you may see something when you come to a game you never seen before? I’ve never seen that,” Francona told MLB.com. “When he left third I’m like ‘no no no no … good play.’ I mean that’s as athletic and instinctual I think as you’re ever gonna see. Goodness sakes. That was incredible.”
De La Cruz's baserunning is already reminiscent of some of the greatest base stealers in Major League Baseball history.
He is one of three players since 1900 (Modern Era) to have 100+ steals in their first two seasons. Vince Coleman and Rickey Henderson are the other two players to reach that mark.
In addition, De La Cruz is the first shortstop in MLB history with 25+ home runs and 65+ stolen bases in the same season and is the fastest MLB player (251 games) to reach 100+ extra base hits and 100+ stolen bases.
De La Cruz led Major League Baseball with 67 stolen bases in 2024.
You can read the full article on Francona's reaction here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast