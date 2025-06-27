Look Who’s Back: Reds Legends Reunite to Celebrate Big Red Machine’s 50th Anniversary
The Reds are celebrating the 50th year anniversary of the famous Big Red Machine and they kicked off the four-day celebration with an entertaining night at the Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Arnoff Center for the Arts.
The night consisted of players telling stories and was hosted my Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.
The players expected to attend events througout the weekend are Johnny Bench, Tony Perez, Ken Griffey, George Foster, Cesar Geronimo, Jack Billingham, Clay Carroll, Tom Carroll, Darrel Chaney, Terry Crowley, Pat Darcy, Dan Driessen, Rawly Eastwick, Doug Flynn, Will McEnaney, Fred Norman, Santo Alcala, Tom Hall, Rich Hinton, Mike Lum, Manny Sarmiento, Don Werner and Joel Youngblood.
On Friday night, there will be a pregame parade and a celebration of the teams before the Reds face the Padres at 7:10 ET.
On both Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Big Red Machine player meet and greet at the Reds Hall of Fame that is free with museum admission.
You can read more about Thursday's event with quotes from Reds' legends in Mark Sheldon's article here.
You can see photos from Thursday's event below:
