Los Angeles Dodgers Signing Michael Conforto, Still Expected to Pursue Teoscar Hernandez in Free Agency

The Reds have been mentioned as an ideal landing spot for Hernandez.

James Rapien

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Dodgers signed outfielder Michael Conforto to a one-year, $17 million deal according to Ken Rosenthal.

Despite adding a veteran outfielder in Conforto, the Dodgers are still hoping to re-sign Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez is an ideal free agent target for the Reds. In a perfect world, the Dodgers would be out on the veteran afgter adding Conforto, but it sounds like they're still competing—with the Reds and other teams—for his services.

Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 to go along with 33 home runs and 67 extra-base hits with the Dodgers in 2024.

