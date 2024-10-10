MLB Analyst Pegs Reds as One of the Most Promising Teams That Missed Postseason
CINCINNATI — The Reds missed the playoffs again this season. Former general manager and current MLB analyst Jim Bowden thinks they have one of the most promising futures of any team that missed the postseason.
The Reds were ranked fifth on his list of non-playoff teams that could make a run next year.
"Manager David Bell was axed near the end of the season and replaced by future Hall of Famer Terry Francona, who has won three pennants, two World Series and 1,950 games in his career. It reminded me of the Cubs hiring Joe Maddon and the Rangers hiring Bruce Bochy, two moves that led to World Series titles," Bowden wrote. "The Reds have a strong young rotation led by Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott and Rhett Lowder. They have young position players with incredible upside, including some who should return from injury-plagued (Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand) or suspension-marred (Noelvi Marte) seasons. The Reds will be led by All-Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who hit 25 home runs and stole 67 bases, and Spencer Steer, who hit 20 home runs with a team-high 92 RBIs. They need to add another outfield slugger, but it’s clear they have the talent to be next year’s version of the Royals or Tigers."
Only the Mariners, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Red Sox were ranked ahead of the Reds. Check out the full ranking here.
