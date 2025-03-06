MLB Scouts Buzzing About Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain
ESPN surveyed three dozen general managers, scouts, analysts and evaluators to come up with 10 players that they are "buzzing about" in camp.
The first player on the list? Reds second baseman Matt McLain.
"It's easy to forget that McLain had a better rookie season in 2023 than his keystone partner, Elly De La Cruz," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote. "While De La Cruz developed into a star in 2024, McLain missed the entire season with shoulder and rib injuries. The 25-year-old is healthy now, and one evaluator this week said that by the end of the 2025 season, McLain and De La Cruz will be the best second base/shortstop combination in baseball."
That is high praise for young Cincinnati duo.
McLain posted a .290/.357/.507 slash line in 2023 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 89 games. He missed the entire 2024 campaign after suffering a shoulder injury in spring training.
Meanwhile, De La Cruz took a big step forward for the Reds last season. He hit 25 home runs, had 76 RBI, 67 stolen bases and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.
The Reds are hoping McLain and De La Cruz can not only anchor the middle of their infield, but give them arguably the best shortstop and second baseman tandem in the big leagues.
You can check out ESPN's full list here.
