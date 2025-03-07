Inside The Reds

National Writer Makes Bold Prediction for Cincinnati Reds' Chances in National League Central

Both teams are looking to gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers in 2025

Alex Frank

Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Nico Hoerner (2) steals second base against Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second base Nico Hoerner (2) steals second base against Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- There's a saying that in order to be the champs, you got to beat the champs.

That saying goes not only for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025 but every one of the other four teams in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers have not only won the division in each of the last two seasons, they also have won it four times in the previous seven seasons.

Aside from chasing down the Brewers this season, Reds fans would certainly like to see them finish higher than the Cubs in the NL Central standings.

Will Leitch of MLB.com believes the Reds will finish higher than the Cubs in the NL Central this season. Leitch shared one bold predictions for each division.

"They’ve got some fascinating young players who seem ready to pivot into established big leaguers like Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Lodolo," Leitich wrote. "And perhaps most of all, they have an MVP candidate, and truly transcendent superstar, in Elly De La Cruz, the sort of player who can elevate an entire team with a hot streak at the right time.

"The Cubs could have locked this division down, but their flaws and holes are as apparent as they were before the Tucker trade. The Reds, meanwhile, might be the team that has the most room to grow in the whole division. I might end up picking the Brewers above both of these teams, but don’t be shocked if the Reds surprise."

The Reds finished six games behind the Cubs last season. Cincinnati was 77-85 in 2024 while the Cubs were 83-79. Milwaukee won the NL Central with a 93-69 record.

Memorial Day Weekend is the first time the Reds will face the Cubs this season, in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Reds first visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago will be the following weekend when the calendar flips from May to June.

You can check out Leitch's whole column here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/News