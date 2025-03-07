National Writer Makes Bold Prediction for Cincinnati Reds' Chances in National League Central
CINCINNATI -- There's a saying that in order to be the champs, you got to beat the champs.
That saying goes not only for the Cincinnati Reds in 2025 but every one of the other four teams in the National League Central. The Milwaukee Brewers have not only won the division in each of the last two seasons, they also have won it four times in the previous seven seasons.
Aside from chasing down the Brewers this season, Reds fans would certainly like to see them finish higher than the Cubs in the NL Central standings.
Will Leitch of MLB.com believes the Reds will finish higher than the Cubs in the NL Central this season. Leitch shared one bold predictions for each division.
"They’ve got some fascinating young players who seem ready to pivot into established big leaguers like Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Nick Lodolo," Leitich wrote. "And perhaps most of all, they have an MVP candidate, and truly transcendent superstar, in Elly De La Cruz, the sort of player who can elevate an entire team with a hot streak at the right time.
"The Cubs could have locked this division down, but their flaws and holes are as apparent as they were before the Tucker trade. The Reds, meanwhile, might be the team that has the most room to grow in the whole division. I might end up picking the Brewers above both of these teams, but don’t be shocked if the Reds surprise."
The Reds finished six games behind the Cubs last season. Cincinnati was 77-85 in 2024 while the Cubs were 83-79. Milwaukee won the NL Central with a 93-69 record.
Memorial Day Weekend is the first time the Reds will face the Cubs this season, in a three-game series at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. The Reds first visit to Wrigley Field in Chicago will be the following weekend when the calendar flips from May to June.
You can check out Leitch's whole column here.
