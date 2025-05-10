New Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Connor Joe to Wear No. 17
On Friday, the Reds acquired Connor Joe from the San Diego Padres for relief pitcher Andrew Moore.
Joe is in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. He will wear number 17.
Stuart Fairchild was the last Red to wear number 17.
Joe can play both the infield and outfield and has been above average against left-handed pitching throughout his career.
"He's a guy that can play first and the outfield," Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters on Friday. He's kind of a veteran bat that has a good reputation. I've always kind of liked him. I am thrilled we picked him up."
The 32-year-old slashed .267/.405/.350 in 16 games for the Padres Triple-A team.
