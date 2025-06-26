Inside The Reds

New York Yankees Slugger Has High Praise for Cincinnati Reds Rookie Chase Burns

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) returns to the dugout after striking out the side in his MLB debut in the first inning of the MLB interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns struck out the first five batters he faced on Tuesday, includng American League MVP, Aaron Judge.

Judge had high praise for the Cincinnati rookie.

“"He’s running up there at 100 miles an hour," Judge told Yahoo Sports. "Good feel for all his breaking pitches. It was impressive seeing him go out there and doing his thing. Usually you see young guys like that, kind of amped up, kind of throwing it all over the place. But he did a good job attacking the zone and kind of running us there the first time through the lineup.”

Burns gave up three runs on six hits over five innings in his Major League debut against the Yankees. More impressively, he did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

The Reds selected him with the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. It's exciting to think about a rotation of the future consisting of a 1-2 pinch of Hunter Greene and Burns.

The Reds are unsure what Burns's role will be the rest of the season, but they mentioned they will evaluate that around the All-Star break.

