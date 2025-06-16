Nick Krall Makes Controversial Statement as Cincinnati Reds Hope for Health
The Reds' offense has been much better as of late and that has been without Austin Hays, whose stint on the injured list has lasted longer than expected.
Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall joined MLB Network Radio to discuss a variety of topics, including what they plan to do around the trade deadline.
Now, I will preface this quote with this, front office executives usually give generic answers to questions like this because there is no reason to reveal your real strategy so that every team in the league knows your plan.
However, this is a quote Reds fans have heard before when they are in contention for a playoff spot.
"The one thing you can always have is extra pitching depth," Krall said. "I think everyone is looking for extra pitching depth. For us, it's about getting guys back from injuries. It's about getting Hunter Greene back, getting Austin Hays back, getting back Noelvi Marte. If we can get some guys back and some guys healthy, it's going to add some thump to our lineup.
"As we go through the next couple of months and we get some guys back, it's right now a wait and see on where we are and if there's another injury or two down the road we have to patch. I think that's what we're looking at."
In 2023, when the Reds were right in the thick of the playoff race, they made one move, traded for relief pitcher Sam Moll. The Reds starting pitching really suffered down the stretch due to injuries and they ultimately missed the playoffs.
This is a team that has made the playoffs one time since 2013 and that was during the COVID season in 2020.
Fans are getting impatient and they want to see the Reds make a splash and really go for it. This is the type of quote that will frustrate fans, but again, it could just be "GM speak."
If this team is going to make a true run at the postseason, then they need to be more open to adding talent. Right now it feels like they're hoping for health.
You can listen to part of Krall's interview here.
