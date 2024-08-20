Nick Krall Sheds Light on Reds Manager David Bell's Performance and Job Status
CINCINNATI — The Reds entered 2024 with high expectations, but they've fallen short of their goals with just over one month left in the regular season.
They're currently 61-64 on the year, 11.5 games behind the Brewers in the National League Central Division.
“Overall, obviously we haven’t won as many games as we’d like,” team president Nick Krall told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We came in with higher expectations. And we’ve had some injuries, no question."
Krall was asked about the job manager David Bell has done this season. He praised the development of guys like Elly De La Cruz, Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.
Will Bell be back next season?
“He’s done a solid job up to this point, And we can always get more out of everybody, but at the same time, I think he’s done a solid job,” Krall said. “I think we all need to figure out how to get better in some way. There’s been some really good things that have happened this year with a lot of different things. I think it’s just, ‘Hey, how can we tweak this, tweak that and continue to evaluate what we need to evaluate.’"
There's certainly a path for the Reds to move on from Bell this offseason, but it's realistic to think he'll be back in 2025. He's under contract through the 2026 season.
