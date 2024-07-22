Nick Lachey Frustrated With Cincinnati Reds After Weekend Sweep: 'Something's Gotta Change'
CINCINNATI — The Reds were swept by the Nationals over the weekend to fall to 47-53 on the season. They're in last place in the National League Central Division.
Cincinnati native Nick Lachey is frustrated with his hometown ball club.
"Well…..looking like my are sellers yet again this season," Lachey tweeted. "Have we ever come out of the All Star break and played well? Too much talent on this team for this. I get injuries, but come on……this is getting to be a sad, tired story. Something’s gotta change man."
The Reds are reportedly interested in selling off a few veteran pieces ahead of the July 30 trade deadline. Check out Lachey's tweet below. For more on what Cincinnati could do at the trade deadline, go here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Beat Cleveland Guardians to Split Series in Battle For Ohio Cup
Demoting Graham Ashcroft Shows Cincinnati Reds Are Focused on Ultimate Goal
Can Rejuvenated Cincinnati Reds Stay Hot Through the All-Star Break?
Look: Fan Gets Tased After Running on Field During Reds’ Loss to Guardians
Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds fall to Cleveland Guardians 5-3
Watch: Broadcast and Radio Calls of Final Out in Reds’ Win Over Cubs
Cincinnati Reds Receive Unfortunate Injury News About Two Key Players
Watch: 16 Years Ago: Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 600
Will Cincinnati Reds be Buyers or Sellers at 2024 Trade Deadline in July?
Cincinnati Reds Call Up No. 11 Prospect Blake Dunn From Minor Leagues
Frankie Montas Makes History in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Veteran Mike Ford Becomes Free Agent After Being Outrighted to Triple-A
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast