Buyers or Sellers? Reds Reportedly Willing to Sell at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Reds were swept by the Nationals on over the weekend. They're 47-53 on the year and in last place in the National League Central Division.
The July 30 trade deadline is quickly approaching and Cincinnati is willing to trade some of their veterans on expiring contracts according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.
"The Reds, swept by the Nats this weekend, are indicating to teams that they are willing to move players on expiring contracts," Morosi tweeted.
He mentioned Frankie Montas and Nick Martinez as two potential targets for clubs hoping to add pitching help at the deadline.
The Reds could turn this around, but the sweep in Washington might've been the final straw during a season that started with hope, but has been filled with disappoinment.
The MLB trade deadline is July 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
