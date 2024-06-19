Nick Lodolo, Cincinnati Reds Shut Down Pittsburgh Pirates in 2-1 Win
Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds (35-38) shut down the Pittsburgh Pirates (35-38) by a score of 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Lodolo was absolutely dominant on the mound. His only blemish was a solo home run off the bat of Ke’Bryan Hayes in the seventh. He tossed seven innings, allowing just four hits and finished with eight strikeouts. He also didn't walk a batter.
The Reds two runs came off one swing of the bat from Santiago Espinal. He got the start at third and rewarded David Bell and the Reds with a two-run homer in the fifth.
The Reds bottom four hitters in the lineup provided almost all the damage. Jonathan India (6th batter) and Luke Maile (9th batter) both had a pair of hits, each. India was also on base when Espinal hit his dinger.
After Lodolo tossed seven innings, Fernando Cruz and Alexis Diaz took care of the final two innings without consequence. Diaz, especially, looked good in a perfect ninth inning for his 16th save.
Pirates starter Bailey Falter benefitted from a lot of good defense and bad luck from Reds hitters. Baseball Savant had the Reds expected batting average for the game at .347. The first three innings all included double plays that the Reds hit into which killed all the rallies.
The Reds will look for a series win on Wednesday afternoon over the Pirates as Hunter Greene will face Mitch Keller in a battle of aces.
