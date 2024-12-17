Inside The Reds

NL Central Shakeup: Chicago Cubs Trading for Former MVP Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees

James Rapien

Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Cody Bellinger (24) is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — The Cubs are trading former MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract and could opt out after next season. He posted a .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs and 78 RBI in 130 games for the Cubs last season.

New York is sending right-handed relief pitcher Cody Poteet to Chicago in the deal.

This is another major move in the National League Central Division. The Cubs shed salary. They've made multiple offseason additions.

Meanwhile, the Reds have a new manager in Terry Francona, they acquired starting pitcher Brady Singer in a trade with the Royals and are reportedly eyeing help in the outfield.

This is just the latest move in what should continue to be a busy offseason in the division.

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

