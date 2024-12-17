NL Central Shakeup: Chicago Cubs Trading for Former MVP Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees
CINCINNATI — The Cubs are trading former MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 29-year-old has two years left on his contract and could opt out after next season. He posted a .266/.325/.426 slash line with 18 home runs and 78 RBI in 130 games for the Cubs last season.
New York is sending right-handed relief pitcher Cody Poteet to Chicago in the deal.
This is another major move in the National League Central Division. The Cubs shed salary. They've made multiple offseason additions.
Meanwhile, the Reds have a new manager in Terry Francona, they acquired starting pitcher Brady Singer in a trade with the Royals and are reportedly eyeing help in the outfield.
This is just the latest move in what should continue to be a busy offseason in the division.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast