On This Date 21 Years Ago: MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Hits Home Run No. 500 on Father's Day

What a moment!

James Rapien

JULY 1, 2001: Ken Griffey, Jr., along with Tigers catcher Robert Fick, watches a huge solo home run fly into the yellow seats in the sixth inning as the Reds ran away with a victory over the Tigers at Cinergy Field. Title No Title
JULY 1, 2001: Ken Griffey, Jr., along with Tigers catcher Robert Fick, watches a huge solo home run fly into the yellow seats in the sixth inning as the Reds ran away with a victory over the Tigers at Cinergy Field.
CINCINNATI — Ken Griffey Jr. is a Cincinnati Reds legend. He hit home run No. 500 on this date 21 years ago today.

Griffey accomplished the feat on Father's day with his dad in the stands. It doesn't get much better than that.

Griffey went on to hit 630 home runs in his career. He hit No. 600 nearly four years later.

Watch the special Father's Day moment below:

