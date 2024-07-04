Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Clinch Series Win in 3-2 Victory Against New York Yankees.

It was the Reds first series win since June 6-9 against the Chicago Cubs.

Greg Kuffner

Jul 3, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Stuart Fairchild (17) hits a solo home run in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds defeated the New York Yankees 3-2 on Wednesday night to clinch their first series win since June 6-9 against the Chicago Cubs.

The win moves the Reds to 41-45 while the Yankees fall to 54-34 on the season.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Andrew Abbott Dominates

Abbott faced a tough task going up against the Yankees offense, but he was up for the challenge. The Reds gave him a 3-0 lead early, one they never relinquished.

Abbott tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-run baseball. He allowed three hits, walked four, and struck out two. Abbott lowered his ERA to 3.28 on the season.

Three Runs on Three Hits

The Reds offense was pretty quiet on Wednesday night, but the three hits they had, were clutch. In the second inning after a Tyler Stephenson single, Noelvi Marte hit a towering drive into the left field seats for his first home run of the season.

In the fifth inning, Stuart Fairchild led off with a home run of his own, his fifth of the season.

Bullpen Held On

Fernando Cruz entered in the seventh inning with a runner on second. He gave up two walks and a double and the Yankees cut the Reds lead to one. With one out and runners on the corners with Aaron Judge up to bat, Cruz got Judge to ground into a inning-ending double play to keep it a 3-2 ballgame.

Lucas Sims pitched 2/3 of an inning in the eighth, giving up a hit and a walk. Justin Wilson came in with runners on first and second and struck out Trent Grisham on three pitches. Alexis Diaz walked a batter in the ninth before getting a double play and getting Juan Soto to pop out to end the game.

Up Next

The Reds and Yankees play the series finale on Thursday at 1:05 ET.

News and Notes

  • Elly De La Cruz stole his 41nd base of the season.
  • Reds pitchers walked eight batters and only struck out three, while Reds batters struck out 13 times and walked three times.
  • Will Benson has had 185 straight games in the outfield without an error.
  • Alexis Diaz has converted 12 straight save opportunities.

Published |Modified
Greg Kuffner

GREG KUFFNER

