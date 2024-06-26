Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Drop Second Game of Series to Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5

The Reds will go for the series win tomorrow.

Jun 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) slides into third on a RBI single hit by third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
The Cincinnati Reds lost game two of the series to the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-5.

The Reds fall to 37-42, while the Pirates improve to 38-41 on the season.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Hunter Greene Struggles on a Hot Night

On a hot night, Hunter Greene threw up on the mound after making a pitch in the first inning. A couple of pitches later, Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run home run into the right field seats and the Pirates never looked back. Greene tossed four innings, giving up six runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two. His season ERA now sits at 3.79.

Good Night for the Offense

The Reds had nine hits and five runs, but they all came after trailing 8-0. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, and Jonathan India all had multi-hit games. Tyler Stephenson added a triple and a RBI single.

Yosver Zulueta MLB Debut

Zulueta made his Major League Debut for the Reds tonight, pitching three innings of one-run baseball in relief. He gave up one hit, walked two batters, and struck out four.

News and Notes

  • The Pirates have won 10 of their last 15 games against the Reds.
  • Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak for the Pirates to 21 games.
  • Jonathan India extended his hit streak to seven games.
  • Elly De La Cruz had his fourth-straight multi-hit game.
  • Santiago Espinal extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Up Next

The Reds face off against the Pirates in game three of the series at 1:10 ET.

