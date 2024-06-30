Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Series Finale
The Cincinnati Reds fall to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to split the four-game series in St. Louis.
The loss moves the Reds to 39-45 on the season while the Cardinals improve to 43-40.
Here are our postgame takeaways:
Another Frustrating Day for the Reds Offense
The Reds had nine hard-hit balls but weren't able to score a single run and were shut out for the second time this series. Cardinals' starting pitcher Lance Lynn tossed six scoreless innings, only allowing two hits.
Jonathan India extended his hit streak to 12 games with a double and is the first player in Major League Baseball to double in eight straight games in five years.
Stuart Fairchild had the only other Reds hit.
Hunter Greene Held the Cardinals to One Run
With a high pitch count, Greene was only able to throw 4 2/3 innings, but he held the Cardinals to one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six. He lowered his ERA to 3.70 on the season.
Up Next
The Reds will travel to New York to take on the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 ET.
News and Notes
- Sam Moll gave up an earned run for the first time in 15 outings.
- Santiago Espinal has gone 34 straight at-bats without striking out.
- The Reds have not won a series since June 6-9 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Sam Moll, Buck Farmer, and Alexis Diaz all had scoreless appearances.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Frankie Montas Dominant in Cincinnati Reds’ Win Over Colorado Rockies
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Dominic Pirelli Shining After Promotion to Double-A
Cincinnati Reds Reveal Special City Connect Field at Great American Ballpark
Time For Accountability: Addressing Cincinnati Reds’ Hitting Struggles
How Cincinnati Reds Struggles Compare to Past Years
Growing Pain: Cincinnati Reds Searching for Answers During Long Losing Streak
Bright Spot: Jeimer Candelario Heating up For Cincinnati Reds
Cincinnati Reds Place Christian Encarnacion-Strand on Injured List
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast