Postgame Takeaways: Cincinnati Reds Fall to St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Series Finale

The Reds split the four-game series against the Cardinals.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 30, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) is safe from St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a double during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 30, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) is safe from St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) after hitting a double during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds fall to the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to split the four-game series in St. Louis.

The loss moves the Reds to 39-45 on the season while the Cardinals improve to 43-40.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Another Frustrating Day for the Reds Offense

The Reds had nine hard-hit balls but weren't able to score a single run and were shut out for the second time this series. Cardinals' starting pitcher Lance Lynn tossed six scoreless innings, only allowing two hits.

Jonathan India extended his hit streak to 12 games with a double and is the first player in Major League Baseball to double in eight straight games in five years.

Stuart Fairchild had the only other Reds hit.

Hunter Greene Held the Cardinals to One Run

With a high pitch count, Greene was only able to throw 4 2/3 innings, but he held the Cardinals to one run on four hits. He walked two and struck out six. He lowered his ERA to 3.70 on the season.

Up Next

The Reds will travel to New York to take on the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 ET.

News and Notes

  • Sam Moll gave up an earned run for the first time in 15 outings.
  • Santiago Espinal has gone 34 straight at-bats without striking out.
  • The Reds have not won a series since June 6-9 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Sam Moll, Buck Farmer, and Alexis Diaz all had scoreless appearances.

Greg Kuffner

