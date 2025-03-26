Postgame Takeaways: Matt McLain Homers as Reds Have Final Tune-Up Ahead of Opening Day
The Reds had their final tune-up of the season when they faced off against most of their Triple-A roster at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night.
The Reds fell 7-5, but it's worth noting minor leaguers replaced most of the Reds' regulars halfway through the game.
Power Surge
In the second inning, Jake Fraley hit a solo home run to score the Reds' first run. He doubled in his next at-bat. In 48 plate appearances in Arizona, the right fielder had just two extra-base hits so it was good to see Fraley show off some power on Tuesday night.
Later in the second, Matt McLain hit a three-run home run the opposite way. It was McLain's second home run this spring, but he had six doubles in 57 plate appearances in Arizona.
Will Benson and Will Banfield both homered off Chase Petty for the minor-league Reds.
Gavin Lux added a double.
Bullpen Arms Look the Part
After Chase Petty surrendered four runs on three hits in three innings, Tony Santillan came on and gave up an unearned run in his one inning of work.
After that, Taylor Rogers, Emilio Pagan, and Graham Ashcraft worked three scoreless innings while striking out four, and not walking a batter.
Luis Mey, Joe La Sorsa, and Zach Maxwell added scoreless innings for the Reds' minor league squad. Maxwell struck out the side.
News and Notes
- Attendance: 8,515
- Elly De La Cruz went 2-3 with an RBI.
- The Reds went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
- Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a double and a walk for the minor-league squad.
- Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with an RBI single for the minor-league Reds.
- Davis Wendzel went 2-3 with a walk for the minor-league Reds.
- Reds Radio reported that Austin Hays is dealing with a calf issue.
Up Next
The Reds open the season against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park. Hunter Greene will start for Cincinnati.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast