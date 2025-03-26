Inside The Reds

Postgame Takeaways: Matt McLain Homers as Reds Have Final Tune-Up Ahead of Opening Day

The Reds open the regular season on Thursday against the Giants.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Goodyear, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McLain (9) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the third inning at Goodyear Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Reds had their final tune-up of the season when they faced off against most of their Triple-A roster at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday night.

The Reds fell 7-5, but it's worth noting minor leaguers replaced most of the Reds' regulars halfway through the game.

Power Surge

In the second inning, Jake Fraley hit a solo home run to score the Reds' first run. He doubled in his next at-bat. In 48 plate appearances in Arizona, the right fielder had just two extra-base hits so it was good to see Fraley show off some power on Tuesday night.

Later in the second, Matt McLain hit a three-run home run the opposite way. It was McLain's second home run this spring, but he had six doubles in 57 plate appearances in Arizona.

Will Benson and Will Banfield both homered off Chase Petty for the minor-league Reds.

Gavin Lux added a double.

Bullpen Arms Look the Part

After Chase Petty surrendered four runs on three hits in three innings, Tony Santillan came on and gave up an unearned run in his one inning of work.

After that, Taylor Rogers, Emilio Pagan, and Graham Ashcraft worked three scoreless innings while striking out four, and not walking a batter.

Luis Mey, Joe La Sorsa, and Zach Maxwell added scoreless innings for the Reds' minor league squad. Maxwell struck out the side.

News and Notes

  • Attendance: 8,515
  • Elly De La Cruz went 2-3 with an RBI.
  • The Reds went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
  • Rece Hinds went 2-3 with a double and a walk for the minor-league squad.
  • Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with an RBI single for the minor-league Reds.
  • Davis Wendzel went 2-3 with a walk for the minor-league Reds.
  • Reds Radio reported that Austin Hays is dealing with a calf issue.

Up Next

The Reds open the season against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at 4:10 ET at Great American Ball Park. Hunter Greene will start for Cincinnati.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

