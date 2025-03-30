Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Series Finale 6-3 to Giants
The Reds fell to the Giants 6-3 in the series finale on Sunday. Here are our postgame takeaways:
Big Inning Hurts Martinez
After being perfect on the mound through four innings, Heliot Ramos hit his second home run of the year to give the Giants a 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, the wheels came off for the 34-year-old. Tyler Fitzgerald doubled to start the inning. After getting LaMonte Wade Jr. and Willy Adames to strikeout, Jung Hoo Lee doubled home Fitzgerald to make it a 2-0 lead.
Matt Chapman followed with a two-run home run to break the game open and give San Francisco a 4-0 lead.
Back-to-Back Home Runs Not Enough
In the sixth, Gavin Lux started the inning with a single that broke up Robbie Ray's perfect game. After a Blake Dunn groundout, Austin Wynns hit a two-run home run to left field to cut the Giants' lead to two.
Matt McLain followed Wynns's home run with a home run of his own and Cincinnati's back-to-back home runs got them back within one.
Giants Add Two Runs Late
With a 4-3 lead in the eighth, the Giants played small ball to add a couple of insurance runs. Fitzgerald started the inning by reaching base on an Elly De La Cruz throwing error. After a sacrifice bunt got Fitzgerald to second, he stole third and was initially called out. However, the Giants challenged the call, and it was overturned.
Adames would hit a sacrifice fly and Ramos added an RBI single to give the Giants a three-run advantage.
Spoiled Opportunity in Eighth
The Reds had two runners in scoring position with just one out with Santiago Espinal at the plate in the eighth. Espinal hit a weak groundball to the third baseman, and Jacob Hurtbubise ran into the tag before the Giants threw across the diamond, completing the inning-ending double play and leaving Elly De La Cruz on the on-deck circle.
News and Notes
- The Reds have lost 17 of their last 21 rubber matches.
- Cincinnati was 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position.
- The Reds had just five hits on the day.
- Spencer Steer went 0-3 and has yet to get on base this season.
Up Next
The Reds host the Rangers on Monday night at 6:40 ET at Great American Ball Park. Brady Singer will start on the mound for the Reds.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast