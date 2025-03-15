RECAP: Cincinnati Reds Drop Two Games on Friday, Graham Ashcraft Struggles
The Cincinnati Reds dropped both of their games on Friday in split-squad action in Arizona.
Graham Ashcraft struggled in Cincinnati's 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.
Ashcraft gave up three runs and issued four walks in 2 2/3 innings.
It's not an encouraging development for Ashcraft or the Reds, as the right-hander looks to make the starting rotation with the start of the regular season less than two weeks away.
Reds third baseman Sal Stewart had two hits and a RBI single in the game, and he also stole a base. His steal of second came on a double steal where designated hitter Jacob Hurtubise stole home.
Catcher Will Banfield homered in the fifth for the third and final Reds run of the afternoon.
In the other split squad game Friday afternoon, Cincinnati fell to the Arionza Diamondbacks 2-1 in Friday afternoon's split squad game in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Arizona's Pavin Smith's eighth inning home run was the game-winning run for Arizona in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Petty got the start and pitched three innings. Petty gave up an earned run and walked four Diamondbacks hitters while striking out two.
Shortstop Sammy Stafura's first home run of Spring Training in the top of the sixth was the only run of the game for the Reds, who had just three hits as a team.
Up Next
The Reds full squad is back in action on Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona against the Kansas City Royals. Hunter Greene will get the start for the Reds against former Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 E.T., and can be heard on 700WLW.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast