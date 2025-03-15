Inside The Reds

RECAP: Cincinnati Reds Drop Two Games on Friday, Graham Ashcraft Struggles

The Reds went 0-2 on Friday.

Mar 9, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft (23) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds dropped both of their games on Friday in split-squad action in Arizona.

Graham Ashcraft struggled in Cincinnati's 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox in Glendale, Arizona.

Ashcraft gave up three runs and issued four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

It's not an encouraging development for Ashcraft or the Reds, as the right-hander looks to make the starting rotation with the start of the regular season less than two weeks away.

Reds third baseman Sal Stewart had two hits and a RBI single in the game, and he also stole a base. His steal of second came on a double steal where designated hitter Jacob Hurtubise stole home.

Catcher Will Banfield homered in the fifth for the third and final Reds run of the afternoon.

In the other split squad game Friday afternoon, Cincinnati fell to the Arionza Diamondbacks 2-1 in Friday afternoon's split squad game in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arizona's Pavin Smith's eighth inning home run was the game-winning run for Arizona in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Reds right-handed pitcher Chase Petty got the start and pitched three innings. Petty gave up an earned run and walked four Diamondbacks hitters while striking out two.

Shortstop Sammy Stafura's first home run of Spring Training in the top of the sixth was the only run of the game for the Reds, who had just three hits as a team.

Up Next

The Reds full squad is back in action on Saturday in Goodyear, Arizona against the Kansas City Royals. Hunter Greene will get the start for the Reds against former Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen.

First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 E.T., and can be heard on 700WLW.

