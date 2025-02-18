Inside The Reds

Reds Announce Starting Pitchers for Cactus League Openers

Spring training games get underway on Saturday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) throws a bullpen session as pitching coach/director of pitching Derek Johnson (36) watches at the Cincinnati Reds Player Development Complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Reds spring training games get underway on Saturday with split-squad opener against the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds announced that All-Star Hunter Greene and right-hander Graham Ashcraft will take be the starters in the spring opener according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

The Reds open spring training play with the Cleveland Guardians at home at 3:05 p.m. ET and the Milwaukee Brewers on the road at 3:10 p.m. ET in Maryvale, Arizona

You can see The Enquirer's live spring training updates here.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

