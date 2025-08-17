Inside The Reds

Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Given Second Day Off in a Row With Nagging Injury

Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Sunday's game.

Greg Kuffner

Aug 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) looks to the Cincinnati dugout against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
After an off day on Saturday night in the Reds' 6-5 loss to the Brewers, Tyler Stephenson was absent from the lineup again on Sunday in the series finale.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead of Sunday's game and provided an update. Francona mentioned that Stephenson has a banged-up thumb. He mentioned that is is available, but if possible, he'd like to stay away from him and give him the full day to recover.

The 29-year-old is slashing .226/.313/.393 with 24 extra-base hits in 72 games this season.

The catcher missed the first couple of months of the season with a left oblique strain that he suffered in spring training.

You can see Mike Petraglia's full post below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

