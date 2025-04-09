Reds Infielder Noelvi Marte Reacts to Promotion After Earning Return to Big Leagues
It was a tough 2024 season for Cincinnati Reds' infielder Noelvi Marte. In March of last year, he was suspended 80 games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. When he returned, the youngster struggled mightily, slashing just .210/.248/.301 with nine extra-base hits in 66 games.
"We challenged him to go into the offseason to get better offensively, get better defensively, take better care of your body, and just work at it," Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall said on the Reds Hot Stove this offseason.
Marte spent most of spring training working with the backups and the prospects in Major League camp.
He had just three hits in 22 at-bats before the Reds reassigned him to minor league camp.
"He did a really good job. He needs repetition," Reds manager Terry Francona told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I thought from a work ethic standpoint, he had a great camp. I don’t care what his batting average is. He worked his [butt] off. He came in good shape. He needs to now go play."
The 23-year-old went down to Triple-A Louisville and did nothing but hit. He slashed .353/.425/.529 with six extra-base hits and three stolen bases in just nine games.
On Tuesday, the Reds called him back up.
"It wasn't a surprise to me," Marte said through a translator on Tuesday night. "It was something I was expecting. I was expecting it to happen. I think it was the best thing that has happened to me in my career because I needed to set the ground, go back there and realize that I need to get back and do what I do."
Cincinnati's offense has struggled through the first two weeks of the season. If Marte can hit like he's capable of, he should provide a much-needed spark to the lineup.
