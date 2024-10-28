Reds Legend Weighs in on Yankee Stadium Ahead of World Series Game 3 Between Yankees and Dodgers
The New York Yankees are hoping to win Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night after dropping the first two games to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The game is in New York at Yankee Stadium.
Reds legend Joey Votto shared his thoughts on playing in New York before the World Serie started during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.
"You can sense as you're on the field 'I am on a stage than I've ever been on,'" Votto said. "No disrespect to LA, but there is nothing like being in New York with a good Yankees team, at Yankee Stadium. There's nothing like it."
Watch the entire clip below:
