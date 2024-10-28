Inside The Reds

Reds Legend Weighs in on Yankee Stadium Ahead of World Series Game 3 Between Yankees and Dodgers

The Yankees play the Dodgers in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night.

James Rapien

May 18, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Curtis Granderson (14) slides back to first as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) waits for the ball from starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo (61) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images
May 18, 2012; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Curtis Granderson (14) slides back to first as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) waits for the ball from starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo (61) during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images / Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees are hoping to win Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night after dropping the first two games to the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The game is in New York at Yankee Stadium.

Reds legend Joey Votto shared his thoughts on playing in New York before the World Serie started during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

"You can sense as you're on the field 'I am on a stage than I've ever been on,'" Votto said. "No disrespect to LA, but there is nothing like being in New York with a good Yankees team, at Yankee Stadium. There's nothing like it."

Watch the entire clip below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News