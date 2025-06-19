Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Encouraging Update on Austin Hays and Noelvi Marte
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona provided injury updates on two key players before Thursday's series finale against the Minnesota Twins.
You can see Mike Petraglia's full update here.
Francona said the MRI on Marte's groin came back good and he will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Friday.
The infielder has been on the injured list since May 7 with a left oblique strain. He is hitting .294 with eight extra-base hits in 19 games with the Reds this season.
Hays has started running the bases and Francona mentioned he's feeling good. He will wear a protective pad on his left foot going forward.
The outfielder has been on the injured list since May 30 after he fouled a ball off of his foot in a game against the Kansas City Royals.
Hays is hitting .303 with six home runs in 31 games for Cincinnati this season. He's been one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup when healthy, but hasn't been able to stay healthy.
You can see Petraglia's full update below:
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast