Reds Manager Terry Francona Provides Injury Updates on Two Key Veterans
Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters on Sunday and provided an update on outfielder Austin Hays and infielder Jeimer Candelario.
Candelario, who has been on the injured list since April 30 with a lumbar spine strain, will start is rehab assignment with the ACL Reds on Monday.
The veteran has struggled mightily this year, hitting just .113 with four extra-base hits over 22 games.
Austin Hays, who was placed on the injured list with a left foot contusion on Friday, is progressing.
“He’s getting better,” Francona told Charlie Goldsmith. “Yesterday he got in the water without the boot. He’s definitely improving. There was a pretty big difference from day two to day three.”
The 29-year-old has been Cincinnati’s most consistent hitter, slashing .303/.346/.555 with six home runs in 31 games.
The Reds scored three runs or less in two out of their three games over the weekend in a series loss to the Cubs without Hays.
