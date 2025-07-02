Inside The Reds

Reds Name Starter For Suspended Game Against Red Sox

The game was suspended on Tuesday night.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch in the top of the ninth inning of the MLB Opening Day game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The Giants won 6-4. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds will resume Tuesday's suspended game on Wednesday with Sam Moll on the mound.

Moll was called up on Tuesday. The left-hander has given up four runs in two innings of work with Cincinnati this season.

The game will begin at 2:30 ET.

Tuesday night's game was suspended due to rain.

The Reds trail 2-1 after three full innings.

The Red Sox scored two runs off of Brady Singer in the first inning. 

In the third, the Reds got one back. Will Benson led off the inning with a single. Christian Encarnacion-Strand followed with an infield single. TJ Friedl bunted to move both runners over and Matt McLain hit an RBI groundout to get the Reds on the board. 

Tomorrow's regularly scheduled game will begin at 7:10 ET.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

