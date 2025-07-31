Reds Not Done Yet? Nick Krall Discusses Potential Deadline Moves
On Wednesday, the Reds traded for third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes from the Pirates and starting pitcher Zack Littell from the Rays.
The Reds addressed a weak defensive position at third base. They plan to use Noelvi Marte in right field going forward. Hayes is one of the best defenders in the game.
They also addressed their bullpen issues by moving Nick Martinez to the bullpen after acquiring Littell.
However, the Reds still use a left-handed reliever and a bat to fit in the middle of the lineup. Are the Reds done? President of Baseball Operations, Nick Krall, weighed in and provided an update on where they stand on Wednesday night.
“There’s a little bit there but not a lot," Krall told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “I feel good about addressing the bullpen. I feel good about our defense getting better. You’d like to always add more if you can. But if this is our group, we’ve got a good group and we’re excited about it.”
These two trades definitely make the Reds better, but they still have holes. Krall and the front office should do everything they can to make a couple more moves on Thursday before the 6 p.m. trade deadline.
