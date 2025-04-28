Inside The Reds

Reds Outfielder Jake Fraley Scratched from Lineup in Divisional Matchup vs Cardinals

Fraley was a late scratch to the lineup on Monday.

Greg Kuffner

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley (27) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley was scratched from the lineup in Monday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Fraley was originally in the lineup batting eighth and playing right field. Blake Dunn will replace him in the lineup.

The reason has not been yet released.

