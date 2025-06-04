Inside The Reds

Reds Outfielder TJ Friedl Joins MLB Network to Discuss Game-Saving Catch in Win Over Brewers

TJ Friedl joined MLB Network to discuss his big catch in the ninth inning.

Greg Kuffner

Jun 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after a play in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) reacts after a play in the ninth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds beat the Brewers 4-2 on Tuesday, breaking Milwaukee's eight-game winning streak.

In the ninth inning, TJ Friedl robbed Jake Bauers of a game-tying home run to save the win for the Reds.

The Cincinnati outfielder joined MLB Network on Wednesday morning to discuss the catch.

When asked whether he'd prefer a walk-off home run or a game-saving catch, Freidl chose the catch.

"I now have the pleasure of having both," Friedl said. "I think afterwards, the game-saving catch tops it. As a center fielder, it's that moment you dream of growing up. Game on the line, a potential game-tying home run, just getting up like that and robbing it at the end of the game like that is special."

The Reds will go for the series win on Wednesday at 12:40 ET. You can watch the full clip with TJ Friedl below:

Greg Kuffner
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

