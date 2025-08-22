Reds Pitcher Clears Final Hurdle, Nears Return to Mound

Inside The Reds

This is good news.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) paces between batters in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The Reds led 3-2 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) paces between batters in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. The Reds led 3-2 after four innings.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo made a big step towards getting back on the mound on Friday. He tossed three innings to live hitters in Arizona, and all reports are that it went well.

Lodolo has been on the injured list since early August with a blister issue on his finger.

Reds manager Terry Francona spoke to reporters ahead to Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and said Lodolo is on pace to start against the Los Angeles Dodgers next Wednesday.

The 27-year-old is 8-6 with a 3.05 ERA, a WHIP of 1.03, and 124 strikeouts in a career-high 23 games pitched for Cincinnati this season.

The Reds are 67-61 and one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. Zack Littell will start on the mound for Cincinnati in their series opener on Friday night.

Greg Kuffner
