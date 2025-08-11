Inside The Reds

Reds Pitcher's Rehab Assignment Put on Pause

This doesn't sound good.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut (79) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ian Gibaut (79) throws a pitch in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs, Friday, May 23, 2025, at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds have stopped Ian Gibaut's rehab assignment, according to Charlie Goldsmith.

Gibaut has been on the injured list since June 29 with right shoulder impingement. The right-hander has recently pitched in a couple of rehab games, and it is unclear why the Reds stopped his rehab assignment, but the assumption would be that something isn't feeling right.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 25 games for the Reds this season and has an ERA of 4.62 with 15 strikeouts.

The Reds start a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night at Great American Ball Park.

You can see Goldsmith's full post below:

Greg Kuffner
