Reds’ Reliever Emilio Pagan Wanted the Ball With the Game on the Line: He Delivered
After Reds' manager Terry Francona went with Ian Gibaut in the ninth inning on Opening Day, he chose Emilio Pagan to hold a 3-2 lead in the ninth on Saturday afternoon.
The 33-year-old veteran didn't disappoint, working a quick 1-2-3 innings and needing just 12 pitches to get through the ninth.
"I expected it to be me," Pagan told Jim Day postgame. "I threw the ball really well on Opening Day. I was really hoping for the opportunity."
The save was Pagan's 34th of his career and his second save since signing with Cincinnati.
When asked what made Pagan have such a clean inning on Saturday, he pointed to his command.
"Just commanding the ball. If I throw strikes with my fastball, I feel like I can get anybody in the world out. I've always felt that way and it's kind of the way I got to the big leagues. I am super confident up there. If I am throwing strikes, I like my chances."
After Saturday's performance, it seems Pagan will slide into the closer role, at least until Alexis Diaz returns from the injured list. He embraces the opportunity to close out games.
"I like being the guy with the ball in my hand with the game on the line," Pagan continued. "We had a good day at work. Let's go finish the game and get the win. I really enjoy that role. Obviously, we have an All-Star closer in Alexis Diaz, he is going to be coming back soon and help us a lot, but any chance I get to help us in the ninth inning, I am going to cherish it for sure."
After the blown save on Thursday, the Reds needed someone to step up on Saturday. Pagan did just that.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut
Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason
Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury
Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming
Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season
Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media
Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast