Inside The Reds

Reds Shortstop Elly De La Cruz Beaten Out by Mookie Betts and Francisco Lindor in All-Star Game Voting

James Rapien

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) fields a ground ball hit by New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) before throwing him out in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) fields a ground ball hit by New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) before throwing him out in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds star Elly De La Cruz leads National League shortstops in a plethora of categories, including home runs (18), RBI (55), slugging percentage (.511), runs scored (64) and OPS (.862).

Despite his success, he wasn't an All-Star Game finalist. Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts both received over two million votes.

De La Cruz still should be an All-Star this season, but it won't be with the fan vote. Check out how De La Cruz's stats compare to Betts and Lindor below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News