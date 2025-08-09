Reds Starting Pitcher Nick Lodolo Provides Injury Update
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo joined the Apple TV broadcast on Friday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and discussed his blister injury that landed him on the injured list.
"Unfortunately, I've had some experience with it," Lodolo said. "I have been in that spot where I kept pitching and you thought it was going to go away magically during the game. We know how that goes. It doesn't. Realizing it, knowing how much game was left, I was jumping ahead of it and hoping to minimize the time down."
Lodolo is hoping to be ready the day he can come off the injured list. He mentioned he learned a couple of things last year when coming back from it.
"Be ready to throw when I start throwing. Last year, I kind of started changing the way I held the ball a little bit, changing different things, and it kind of cost me again, trying to manipulate the ball in ways that your normally wouldn't. Just making sure that when I am back to throwing, I am doing it the way I know how."
The Reds will look to break their three-game losing streak when they face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:40 ET on Saturday night at PNC Park.
