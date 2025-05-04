Inside The Reds

Reds Starting Pitcher Rhett Lowder to Begin Rehab Assignment

Lowder pitched in six games for the Reds last season.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 10, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder has been on the injured list since the start of the season due to a right forearm strain.

According to Charlie Goldsmith, he will begin a rehab assignment with the ACL Reds on Tuesday and then head to High-A Dayton.

Lowder was Cincinnati's first-round draft pick in 2023 and made his Major League debut with the Reds late last season. The right-hander started six games and had an ERA of just 1.17.

With Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Brady Singer, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Martinez all already in the rotation, it's unclear where Lowder will start or what his role will be when he is healthy. However, you can simply never have too much pitching depth.

You can see Goldsmith's full announcement below:

