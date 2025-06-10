Inside The Reds

Reds Superstar Elly De La Cruz Makes Reds History With 20th Steal of the Season

De La Cruz stole his 20th base of the season on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) tags out Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) as he attempts to steal second base in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Nationals won the second game of the series, 11-6.
Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) tags out Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) as he attempts to steal second base in the seventh inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The Nationals won the second game of the series, 11-6. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

In the fourth inning of Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians, Elly De La Cruz stole second base for his 20th stolen base of the season.

That makes him the first Red ever to steal 20 or more bases in each of his first three seasons, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of The Enquirer.

The 23-year-old stole 35 stolen bases in 2023 and a league-leading 67 stolen bases in 2024.

De La Cruz's 20 stolen bases place him in sixth place in all of Major League Baseball.

You can see Wittenmyer's full post below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

