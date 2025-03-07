Inside The Reds

Reds vs. Giants Game Canceled on Friday Due to Rain

This is a bummer.

Greg Kuffner

May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
May 26, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the sixth inning in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Reds and Giants canceled their spring training matchup on Friday afternoon due to rain. Nick Martinez was scheduled to make his third start of the spring.

News and Notes

  • The Reds announced that Hunter Greene will be their Opening Day starter.
  • Elly De La Cruz leads all Major League batters in total bases (21), is tied
    for second in both home runs (3) and extra-base hits (6), and is tied for third in times on base (13) this spring.
  • Will Benson's 465-foot home run on Tuesday was the longest of his pro career.

Up Next

The Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at 3:05 ET at Goodyear Ballpark. The game will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network.

