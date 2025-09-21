Relive Tyler Stephenson's Big Home Run As Heard on Reds and Cubs TV and Radio
The Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Saturday night to move just one game back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
With a one-run lead, Tyler Stephenson stepped up to the plate and punched a ball just over the right field wall to give the Reds a 6-3 lead.
The Reds have won the first three games of the series and have won four straight games overall.
Stephenson showed tons of emotion rounding the bases.
"I was just kind of blacking out," Stephenson said. "Big moment. Yeah, just really kind of blacking out in that moment. There were a lot of emotions going on. You're kind of screaming and you get to a point where you get lightheaded from screaming so you should probably stop."
Watch and listen to Stephenson's two-run home as heard on Reds and Cubs TV and Radio below:
