Report: Cincinnati Reds Have Checked in on White Sox Slugger Luis Robert

The Reds are hoping to give their offense a boost this offseason.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 29, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Reds are one of several teams to have at least checked in on White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Nick Krall is looking to continue to upgrade the lineup, while also still trying to improve defensively.

“You want the best combination of defense and offense you can get,” Krall said.

Robert Jr. struggled in 2024, slashing just .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs. He's been much better than that over his career, slashing .267/.316/.474 with 88 career home runs, including 38 in 2023.

