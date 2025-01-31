Inside The Reds

Report: Cincinnati Reds Interested in Signing Four-Time All-Star Pete Alonso

This would be a huge addition.

James Rapien

Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game six of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso to the Reds?

It may sound crazy, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Reds have checked in on Alonso and could make a push to sign the four-time All-Star.

"Could the Reds pursue Pete Alonso? It’s probably a long shot, but with Alonso’s market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it," Heyman wrote. "It’s unusual for a star free agent to go from baseball’s biggest market to its smallest (tied with Milwaukee). But Cincinnati, with its smallish ballpark, might be a nice spot for Alonso to re-establish value on a deal with early opt-outs."

Alonso, 30, posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line last season with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. He is durable, playing in all 162 regular season games for the Mets last season.

It may be a long shot like Heyman wrote, but it would be a splash that could help get the Reds' offense over the hump. Adding a power hitter like Alonso—even on a short-team deal—could transform their lineup.

The Angels and Giants have also checked in on Alonso. Check out Heyman's entire article here.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League

Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates

Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red

Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason

Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have

Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager

Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing

Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season

Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona

Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker

Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time

Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell

Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals, Reds and Bearcats On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a decade covering Cincinnati sports. He's the author of Enter The Jungle, a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals. Prior to joining SI, Rapien was a host and producer at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati.

Home/News