Report: Cincinnati Reds Interested in Signing Four-Time All-Star Pete Alonso
CINCINNATI — Pete Alonso to the Reds?
It may sound crazy, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post is reporting that the Reds have checked in on Alonso and could make a push to sign the four-time All-Star.
"Could the Reds pursue Pete Alonso? It’s probably a long shot, but with Alonso’s market not developing as expected, word is Cincy may consider it," Heyman wrote. "It’s unusual for a star free agent to go from baseball’s biggest market to its smallest (tied with Milwaukee). But Cincinnati, with its smallish ballpark, might be a nice spot for Alonso to re-establish value on a deal with early opt-outs."
Alonso, 30, posted a .240/.329/.459 slash line last season with 34 home runs and 88 RBI. He is durable, playing in all 162 regular season games for the Mets last season.
It may be a long shot like Heyman wrote, but it would be a splash that could help get the Reds' offense over the hump. Adding a power hitter like Alonso—even on a short-team deal—could transform their lineup.
The Angels and Giants have also checked in on Alonso. Check out Heyman's entire article here.
